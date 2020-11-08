BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes say practice habits contributed to poor second half

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– In the second half of the past two games, Ohio State’s been outscored a combined 43-31. Maybe excusable against the always game Nittany Lions a week ago, it was less so against Rutgers, which came an onside kick recovery and extra touchdown away from making it a real game late against the Buckeyes on Saturday. Both head coach Ryan Day and redshirt senior linebacker Tuf Borland did have an excuse following the Buckeyes’ 49-27 win though –– even if they asserted that it wasn’t one –– and the common theme involved Ohio State’s week of practice leading into the game. “When you look across college football, it was a crazy day, and one of the things that happened this week was we didn’t practice on Tuesday across the country,” Day said. “Any time you change up a routine, strange things happen.”

Neither Ohio State, nor the rest of the country, was allowed to practice on Tuesday due to it being Election Day in America. In Day’s weekly interviews with the media this week, he said most of the team and the Ohio State coaching staff had already voted prior to Tuesday, and no doubt wished the mandatory day off had been handled differently. It wasn’t just Day that thought it disrupted the team’s routine though. Borland echoed Day’s sentiments after the game when discussing this past week’s preparation. “Very different week coming in on a Monday. But that’s not really an excuse,” Borland said. “We pride ourselves on being a professional no matter what the circumstances are.” There were unpredictable results abound in college football on Saturday, including No. 1 Clemson and No. 5 Georgia each suffering upsets, and a slew of unforeseen outcomes in the Big Ten in particular. Penn State lost to Maryland to start the season 0-3, Iowa beat Michigan State by 42, and to a lesser extent, there was the Buckeyes’ flat performance in the second half. Allowing just 83 yards in the first half, the Buckeye defense gave up 290 to Rutgers in the second. The figure was nearly 130 yards more than what the typically potent Ohio State offense put up in the final 30 minutes. “In the second half, just didn’t play very great. Some penalties, some big plays, the special teams touchdown. We didn't close them out like we said,” Day said. “We had some other guys in the game, late in the game, and that kind of is what it is, but we should’ve really dominated the first five or six minutes of the second half and then allow some of our other guys to get in the game. That didn’t happen.” After punting on its first possession of the third quarter, Rutgers scored touchdowns on four straight possessions, with one coming on a 58-yard punt return.