COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Ohio State Women's Basketball season ended with a resounding thud on Monday night in the round of 32 of the women's tournament to No. 11-seeded Central Michigan 95-78 at historic St. John Arena on the Ohio State campus. The Buckeyes held a 15-5 lead in the first quarter but could not do much right after that point as they were outscored 25-6 in the second quarter and yielded a 20-1 run at one point.

Kelsey Mitchell had 28 points in her final game on 11-29 shooting as she led Ohio State's scorers. In doing so, she passed Jackie Stiles (Missouri State) for No. 2 all-time in scoring in women's college basketball with 3,402 career points.

Records are great, but the sting of Monday's contest dwarfed any personal accolades.

"We lost. That is all that I can say," Mitchell said after the game.

Things started off fine for the Buckeyes, even if their first quarter shooting was far below the season average. The team was shooting 37.5-percent both from the field and from beyond the arc and held the visiting Chippewas to just nine points.

Central Michigan was able to right the ship as Ohio State's ship sank on 2-13 shooting in the second quarter as they were outscored 25-6 in the frame and were down 13 points going into halftime.

"Central Michigan did a great job of capitalizing on our mistakes," Stephanie Mavunga said. "We had a lot of turnovers in the first half which is unlike us. That really showed. It really hurt us down the stretch. We would have good possessions here and there and Central Michigan did a good job of capitalizing on what we did wrong."

The two teams would play nearly even in the second half in terms of score as Central Michigan would outscore Ohio State only by four points but watching the game would tell a different story as the Buckeyes trailed by as many as 23 points in the game and CMU would shoot 11-16 in the 3rd quarter and 7-8 from three-point range.

"I don’t think we handled the adversity of missing shots or them going on a run," Kevin McGuff said. "We kind of got out of doing the things that make us a good basketball team and whenever we got out of those… whenever that happened, they made us pay."

Presely Hudson would lead the way for Central Michigan with 28 points but was joined by Cassie Breen (22 points) and Tinara Moore (20) points atop the score sheet. Central Michigan would shoot 14-27 from beyond the arc for the game and outrebound the Buckeyes by 11 boards.

Mavunga would have 16 points and Linnae Harper would have 14 points for the Big Ten champions.

The second quarter will be remembered as Ohio State's downfall, but it just felt that Central Michigan had the Buckeyes perfectly scouted and there was not going to be much that Ohio State would be able to do in this one.

"They are a great team, they deserve everything they got today," Mitchell added. "I think they prepared for everything that they did today, and I think that is why they were successful."

The Buckeyes have been to the NCAA Tournament in four of the five years that McGuff has been the head coach, all coinciding with Mitchell's presence on the team. She will not return next season as a graduating senior and the whole team is going to have a different look with five seniors departing.

There will be plenty of time to look ahead to next year and what the Buckeyes may or may not be. The legacy of this team will be of a successful team that just couldn't quite get over the hump in the postseason.

"I am really proud of our kids for what we accomplished winning the Big Ten regular season and the tournament and probably more importantly, we have really great kids," McGuff said. "These kids handled themselves incredibly well both on and off the court and they are going to go on to do great things in life."