Buckeyes round out '27 schedule with Bowling Green

The Buckeyes have reportedly filled out their football schedule for the 2027 so mark your calendars and get ready to wait about six years to start getting tickets. Bowling Green announced on Wednesday that they will be visiting Ohio State on September 4th to take on the Buckeyes.

This will be the first time that the two teams have met since a 77-10 win in 2016 by the Buckeyes. The two teams were slated to meet in 2020 but the game was canceled when the Big Ten canceled non-conference games

Ohio State holds an all-time 5-0 mark against the Falcons with the first meeting taking place in 1992, a 17-6 win in Columbus. All five previous meetings have taken place at Ohio Stadium, as will the sixth in 2027.

Ohio State does know the rest of its non-conference schedule for that season as well with a September 18th game at Alabama already on the books for Columbus and a road game at Boston College listed as well, no date has been determined as of time of publication.

With the addition of BGSU to the schedule, Ohio State now knows its non-conference schedule for every season up until 2028 outside of a vacancy on the 2024 schedule, a year where the Buckeyes will host Southern Miss and travel to Washington.

Of course if conference realignment comes to the Big Ten or changes the entire landscape of college football, all of these future schedules may end up being moot, so make sure you get refundable tickets if you are looking in advance.