The Buckeyes (9-1, 6-1) remain No. 10 in the latest edition of the College Football Playoff rankings despite going on the road and defeating the then-ranked Michigan State Spartans (6-4, 4-3), 26-6 in a match-up of two ranked teams.

Apparently, the committee was not impressed with a win on the road over the No. 18 (last week's ranking) Spartans and were even less impressed with the Spartans who are now unranked in the poll.

Ohio State was unaided by teams ahead of them as everyone seemed to hold serve across the national landscape as the season draws into mid-November.

"Obviously the committee left them at No. 10, but when you look at it, the teams ahead of them took care of business, as well," CFP committee chairman Rob Mullens said on Tuesday night on a national conference call.

The Buckeyes opened in the first CFP rankings at No. 10 and have not moved up or down since, despite winning all of their games. Teams have moved ahead and fallen behind but for whatever reason, there has been no sentiment to move the Buckeyes up as they continue to win.

"When you look at Ohio State following the loss at Purdue, they've had two wins, but they're not as sharp as they were in the middle of the year," Mullens continued.

The Buckeyes were not exactly 'sharp' in games against Indiana and Minnesota, leading into that Purdue game, but the committee still seems to believe that the Buckeyes were more desirable at that point of the season than a 20-point win at Michigan State would indicate.

"We know they still have the quality wins over Penn State, Michigan State is certainly a quality win," Mullens said. "They beat TCU in Texas when TCU was healthy. So those are all good wins, and they keep finding a way to win. When you look at last week and what the special teams did and what the defense did, the committee put Ohio State at No. 10."

Mullens was later asked on the call to clarify the committee's view of the win at Michigan State, a game that could have been defined as a 'season-defining' type of game. Mullens stuck to his talking points and did not offer up any new information however.

"Again, the committee left them at No. 10 with no movement about them, as well," Mullens re-stated. "Obviously understand that East Lansing is a tough place to play, watched the game, saw what their special teams and defense were able to do, so that's why the committee left them at 10."

Fortunately for the Buckeyes, there is still a game against the No. 4 ranked Michigan Wolverines (9-1, 7-0), a game that should give the Buckeyes an opportunity to win a game that could impress the committee. If the Buckeyes are able to get through the next two games with wins, that would set up a game with No. 22 Northwestern in the Big Ten Championship, so there is the possibility for three more wins as part of a 13-game season, if the Buckeyes keep winning. Still more data points for the committee to consider.

Lose a game along the way and it all becomes a moot point.

Also, in the Buckeyes favor is the fact that teams ahead of them have big games still to play. No. 1 Alabama and No. 5 Georgia have a date in the SEC Championship Game, No. 3 Notre Dame faces off with No. 12 Syracuse and No. 6 Oklahoma could potentially play No. 9 West Virginia twice down the stretch.

What does that mean?

That means there is a lot of football left to be played and the Buckeyes can only focus on what they can control, the games that they line up on the field for. Win those and see where things sort out.