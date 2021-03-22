BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes release spring 2021 roster

Buckeyes release spring 2021 roster
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Spring has sprung, at least in terms of the happenings around the WHAC with the start of spring football.
And what is spring football without a spring roster?
We have one of those too, provided by Ohio State Athletic Communications, a roster of 112 student-athletes, a robust list for a spring session, especially with not all of Ohio State’s class of 2021 reporting as of yet (the Buckeyes have 15 players listed as early enrollees however).
The first thing that many fans go and look for is what numbers the first-year players will be wearing, and as we mentioned, there are a bunch of them. Here are the roster numbers and measurements of the incoming freshmen.
|#
|Name
|Position
|Ht/Wt
|
10
|
Jayden Ballard
|
WR
|
6-2/192
|
12
|
Emegka Egbuka
|
WR
|
6-1/203
|
14
|
Kyle McCord
|
QB
|
6-3/210
|
18
|
Marvin Harrison, Jr.
|
WR
|
6-3/202
|
21
|
Evan Pryor
|
RB
|
5-10/197
|
24
|
Jantzen Dunn
|
S
|
6-1/188
|
28
|
Reid Carrico
|
LB
|
6-2/228
|
29
|
Denzel Burke
|
CB
|
6-0/192
|
29
|
Jesse Mirco
|
P
|
6-4/210
|
32
|
TreVeyon Henderson
|
RB
|
5-10/210
|
33
|
Jack Sawyer
|
DE
|
6-4/240
|
65
|
Zen Michalski
|
OL
|
6-9/295
|
71
|
Ben Christman
|
OL
|
6-6/312
|
81
|
Sam Hart
|
TE
|
6-5/240
|
91
|
Tyleik Williams
|
DT
|
6-3/330
Another favorite is looking for numeric changes and the Buckeyes have five of those to date. As we all know, numbers change at a moment’s notice and the numbers we are seeing here in mid-March may not reflect the numbers we see when the Buckeyes start the season in just a few short (or long) months.
|Position
|Name
|New Number
|Old Number
|
WR
|
Kam Babb
|
8
|
18
|
LB
|
Mitchell Melton
|
20
|
37
|
LB
|
Cody Simon
|
30
|
39
|
QB
|
CJ Stroud
|
7
|
14
|
CB
|
Ryan Watts
|
16
|
26
Finally, and not something that is normal, the Buckeyes will have seven players who are being dubbed “super seniors” as players who are entering their extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and are using the NCAA waiver allowing an extra year of eligibility. Those players are:
|Pos.
|Name
|
DT
|
Haskell Garrett
|
WR
|
Demario McCall
|
OT
|
Thayer Munford
|
TE
|
Corey Rau
|
LS
|
Bradley Robinson
|
CB
|
Marcus Williamson
|
DT
|
Antwuan Jackson