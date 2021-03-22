 BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes release spring 2021 roster
{{ timeAgo('2021-03-22 09:49:09 -0500') }} football

Buckeyes release spring 2021 roster

Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
@kevin_noon

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Spring has sprung, at least in terms of the happenings around the WHAC with the start of spring football.

And what is spring football without a spring roster?

We have one of those too, provided by Ohio State Athletic Communications, a roster of 112 student-athletes, a robust list for a spring session, especially with not all of Ohio State’s class of 2021 reporting as of yet (the Buckeyes have 15 players listed as early enrollees however).

The first thing that many fans go and look for is what numbers the first-year players will be wearing, and as we mentioned, there are a bunch of them. Here are the roster numbers and measurements of the incoming freshmen.

Incoming Freshmen
# Name Position Ht/Wt

10

Jayden Ballard

WR

6-2/192

12

Emegka Egbuka

WR

6-1/203

14

Kyle McCord

QB

6-3/210

18

Marvin Harrison, Jr.

WR

6-3/202

21

Evan Pryor

RB

5-10/197

24

Jantzen Dunn

S

6-1/188

28

Reid Carrico

LB

6-2/228

29

Denzel Burke

CB

6-0/192

29

Jesse Mirco

P

6-4/210

32

TreVeyon Henderson

RB

5-10/210

33

Jack Sawyer

DE

6-4/240

65

Zen Michalski

OL

6-9/295

71

Ben Christman

OL

6-6/312

81

Sam Hart

TE

6-5/240

91

Tyleik Williams

DT

6-3/330

Another favorite is looking for numeric changes and the Buckeyes have five of those to date. As we all know, numbers change at a moment’s notice and the numbers we are seeing here in mid-March may not reflect the numbers we see when the Buckeyes start the season in just a few short (or long) months.

Numeric Changes
Position Name New Number Old Number

WR

Kam Babb

8

18

LB

Mitchell Melton

20

37

LB

Cody Simon

30

39

QB

CJ Stroud

7

14

CB

Ryan Watts

16

26

Finally, and not something that is normal, the Buckeyes will have seven players who are being dubbed “super seniors” as players who are entering their extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 and are using the NCAA waiver allowing an extra year of eligibility. Those players are:

Super Seniors
Pos. Name

DT

Haskell Garrett

WR

Demario McCall

OT

Thayer Munford

TE

Corey Rau

LS

Bradley Robinson

CB

Marcus Williamson

DT

Antwuan Jackson
