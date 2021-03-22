BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes release spring 2021 roster

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Spring has sprung, at least in terms of the happenings around the WHAC with the start of spring football.

And what is spring football without a spring roster?

We have one of those too, provided by Ohio State Athletic Communications, a roster of 112 student-athletes, a robust list for a spring session, especially with not all of Ohio State’s class of 2021 reporting as of yet (the Buckeyes have 15 players listed as early enrollees however).