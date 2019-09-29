Buckeyes redshirt tracker - 2019
Recent changes to the NCAA redshirt rules now allow players to play in four games and still maintain redshirt status to allow an extra year of participation. Once a player plays in his fifth game, the player becomes ineligible for redshirt consideration for that season.
We are keeping track of Ohio State's true freshmen throughout the 2019 season to see who will maintain redshirt status and who will play beyond the four-game barrier.
|Player
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Redshirt Burned
|
Zach Harrison - DE
|
X
FAU
|
X
UC
|
X
IND
|
X
MIA
|
X - NEB
YES
|
Garrett Wilson - WR
|
X
FAU
|
X
UC
|
X
IND
|
X
MIA
|
X - NEB
YES
|
Jameson Williams - WR
|
X
FAU
|
X
UC
|
X
IND
|
X
MIA
|
X - NEB
YES
|
Marcus Crowley - RB
|
X
FAU
|
X
UC
|
X
IND
|
X
MIA
|
X - NEB
YES
|
Steele Chambers - RB
|
X
UC
|
X
MIA
|
X
NEB
|
NO
|
Harry Miller - OC
|
X
FAU
|
X
UC
|
X
IND
|
X
MIA
|
X - NEB
YES
|
Craig Young - LB
|
X
FAU
|
X
UC
|
X
IND
|
X
MIA
|
X - NEB
YES
|
Cade Stover - LB
|
X
UC
|
X
MIA
|
NO
|
Noah Potter - DL
|
X
|
X
UC
|
X
MIA
|
NO
|
Dawand Jones - OL
|
X
UC
|
NO
|
Bryson Shaw - S
|
X
MIA
|
NO
|
Jaden McKenzie - DL
|
X
MIA
|
NO
|
Tommy Eichenberg - LB
|
X
MIA
|
NO
|
Ronnie Hickman - S
|
NO
|
Enokk Vimahi - OL
|
NO
|
Ryan Jacoby - OL
|
NO
|
Cormontae Hamilton - TE
|
NO