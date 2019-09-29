News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-29 08:41:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Buckeyes redshirt tracker - 2019

There is little doubt that Garrett Wilson will not redshirt in 2019
There is little doubt that Garrett Wilson will not redshirt in 2019 (Scott Stuart)
Kevin Noon • BuckeyeGrove
@kevin_noon
Publisher

Recent changes to the NCAA redshirt rules now allow players to play in four games and still maintain redshirt status to allow an extra year of participation. Once a player plays in his fifth game, the player becomes ineligible for redshirt consideration for that season.

We are keeping track of Ohio State's true freshmen throughout the 2019 season to see who will maintain redshirt status and who will play beyond the four-game barrier.

Class of 2019 Participation Chart
Player 1 2 3 4 Redshirt Burned

Zach Harrison - DE

X

FAU

X

UC

X

IND

X

MIA

X - NEB

YES

Garrett Wilson - WR

X

FAU

X

UC

X

IND

X

MIA

X - NEB

YES

Jameson Williams - WR

X

FAU

X

UC

X

IND

X

MIA

X - NEB

YES

Marcus Crowley - RB

X

FAU

X

UC

X

IND

X

MIA

X - NEB

YES

Steele Chambers - RB

X

UC

X

MIA

X

NEB

NO

Harry Miller - OC

X

FAU

X

UC

X

IND

X

MIA

X - NEB

YES

Craig Young - LB

X

FAU

X

UC

X

IND

X

MIA

X - NEB

YES

Cade Stover - LB

X

UC

X

MIA

NO

Noah Potter - DL

X
FAU

X

UC

X

MIA

NO

Dawand Jones - OL

X

UC

NO

Bryson Shaw - S

X

MIA

NO

Jaden McKenzie - DL

X

MIA

NO

Tommy Eichenberg - LB

X

MIA

NO

Ronnie Hickman - S

NO

Enokk Vimahi - OL

NO

Ryan Jacoby - OL

NO

Cormontae Hamilton - TE

NO
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}