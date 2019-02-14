It has been more than two months since the last time that the Buckeyes (16-7, 6-6) and Illini (9-15, 5-8) have faced off as the two teams prepare to meet on Thursday night at Value City Arena (7:00 p.m. EST – ESPN2). The Buckeyes won the first meeting at the United Center in Chicago by 10 points but both teams are very different than they were during that early-December meeting. The Buckeyes were 7-1 going into that meeting while the Illini were sitting at a dismal 2-6. Each team went through a rough January of Big Ten play but come into this game riding three-game winning streaks in league play. “They are a much different team than what they were when we played them in December,” Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said when asked to preview Ohio State’s next opponent. “They’ve got really good players. We’re going to need to play well.” For all the troubles that Illinois has had this season, the Illini are sitting with a pair of quadrant one wins over Michigan State and Maryland, two wins that may rank higher than any win that the Buckeyes have had this season. On the downside, the Illini have three quadrant three losses and an inexplicable home quadrant four loss to Florida Atlantic.

All four of those losses occurred before the start of 2019 however and the Illini have looked like a different team since then, especially over the last five games where the team had a 4-1 record with its only blemish happening in an 86-75 loss at Minnesota.

“You just have to look at how they’ve played recently to see how well they’re playing,” Holtmann added. “They’ve beaten Michigan State and Maryland. They’ve played really well.” Trent Frazier leads the Illini with 14.7 points per game on the year, he had 18 in the first meeting of the season. Ayo Dosunmu was held in check in meeting one with just five points, well off of his 14.1 ppg average as was Giorgi Bezhanishvili who was also held to just five points with foul trouble, off of his average of 12.2 ppg. Bezhanishvili is coming off of a career type of game against Rutgers where he put up 35 points in an overtime win against the Scarlet Knights. “They are probably just feeling confident,” Holtmann said. “Some of their younger kids have gotten some game experience under their belt. Obviously, Frazier is a sophomore and he is playing really well. A couple of their freshmen are playing well and they are getting contributions from a lot of guys.” In the first meeting, despite coming away with the win, the Buckeyes were up to some of their old tricks with 19 turnovers against the Illini. That has been a trend throughout the season and the Illini are among the best in the conference in forcing turnovers. The Buckeyes are not going to be able to get away with sloppy play if they want to run their winning streak to four games in a row. The Ohio State players only need to pop in the tape to remember what kind of challenge the Illini present.

“I would say just their intensity and toughness on defense,” Ohio State forward Kaleb Wesson said. “They are very physical on defense and they play for a lot of steals.” It certainly would help Ohio State’s chances if it could get 18 points out of Keyshawn Woods like it did in the first meeting. Woods has only recorded double-digit scoring twice since that game in a year that has been a struggle and seen his minutes limited in many games. In the first game, Ohio State held an eight-point lead in the first half only to see that lead evaporate and the Buckeyes would go to the halftime locker room down four points. The Buckeyes would not retake the lead until near the midway point of the second on a Duane Washington Jr. jumper and would never relinquish the lead after that point.

