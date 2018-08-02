COLUMBUS, Ohio – Even with all of the off-field distractions surrounding the Ohio State football team there is still a season to be played and that season gets underway in less than a month with the opener against Oregon State rapidly approaching and fall camp getting underway on Friday.

That marks the time of the year where preseason polls start to come out and on Thursday the Amway Coaches Poll was released and the Buckeyes, despite all of the issues surrounding Urban Meyer and the head coaching position, open in the top-five nationally, checking in at No. 3 and garnering a first-place vote.

The Big Ten ranks highly with five teams in the top-15 with Wisconsin coming in at No. 7, Penn State and No. 9, Michigan State at No. 12 and Michigan at No. 14. Ohio State will also face TCU in the third week of the season with the Horned Frogs checking in at No. 16.

1. Alabama (61)

2. Clemson (3)

3. Ohio State (1)

4. Georgia

5. Oklahoma

6. Washington

7. Wisconsin

8. Miami

9. Penn State

10. Auburn

11. Notre Dame

12. Michigan State

13. Stanford

14. Michigan

15. Southern California

16. TCU

17. Virginia Tech

18. Mississippi State

19. Florida State

20. Western Virginia

21. Texas

22. Boise State

23. Central Florida

24. LSU

25. Oklahoma State