Buckeyes ranked No.3 in preseason coaches poll
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Even with all of the off-field distractions surrounding the Ohio State football team there is still a season to be played and that season gets underway in less than a month with the opener against Oregon State rapidly approaching and fall camp getting underway on Friday.
That marks the time of the year where preseason polls start to come out and on Thursday the Amway Coaches Poll was released and the Buckeyes, despite all of the issues surrounding Urban Meyer and the head coaching position, open in the top-five nationally, checking in at No. 3 and garnering a first-place vote.
The Big Ten ranks highly with five teams in the top-15 with Wisconsin coming in at No. 7, Penn State and No. 9, Michigan State at No. 12 and Michigan at No. 14. Ohio State will also face TCU in the third week of the season with the Horned Frogs checking in at No. 16.
1. Alabama (61)
2. Clemson (3)
3. Ohio State (1)
4. Georgia
5. Oklahoma
6. Washington
7. Wisconsin
8. Miami
9. Penn State
10. Auburn
11. Notre Dame
12. Michigan State
13. Stanford
14. Michigan
15. Southern California
16. TCU
17. Virginia Tech
18. Mississippi State
19. Florida State
20. Western Virginia
21. Texas
22. Boise State
23. Central Florida
24. LSU
25. Oklahoma State