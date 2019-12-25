SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – It was not a rest day for the Ohio State football team as they took to the practice fields of Notre Dame Preoperatory high school on Wednesday. Sure, it was not a full-padded practice and the mood seemed light as things got underway, but there was still plenty of work to be had as the Buckeyes are running out of days to prepare for the Fiesta Bowl.

The sun decided to finally emerge in the sky as it has been cold and slightly breezy for most of the time that the Buckeyes have been in town with a good amount of rain as locals have joked that Ohio State brought the weather from Ohio to the Valley of the Sun.

Check out some brief video highlights from the limited access that the media had to practice on Wednesday as well as a full photo gallery by our Scott Stuart.