BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes paint bright picture of Barnes with personal stories

COLUMBUS, Ohio –– Special teams coordinator isn’t exactly the most glamorous title on a college football coaching staff, but Matt Barnes wears several hats as an important cog in the Ohio State football machine.

Doubling as the Buckeyes’ safety coach in Kerry Coombs’ secondary room, Barnes has made quick work of contributing to a culture that junior safety Josh Proctor called “turnt” ahead of his second season in the program.

“They’re both exciting guys, but they both love the game just like we do,” Proctor said. “So they just kind of push us and get us better every day.”

Proctor already had a year at Ohio State under his belt when Barnes came over to Ryan Day’s staff from Maryland. However, Barnes didn’t let his status as a first-year coach stop him from developing a close relationship with his players.

Proctor said one time in the past 20 or so months, he was feeling sick and not picking up his phone. He said Barnes found out Proctor’s address and showed up at the front door on his own accord.

“He just sat there and talked to me and stuff and made sure I was OK,” Proctor said. “I think after that, our relationship really grew.”

For redshirt sophomore Marcus Hooker, his first interactions with Barnes were a bit more jovial. Hooker said his initial impression of his new coach was that Barnes had “a little pep to him,” an attitude that bled into their first practice together.

Hooker said he had a good showing on the field, and Barnes called him over to let him know. What he didn’t know was that the brief back-and-forth would inspire the advent of a new nickname for the Pennsylvania native.

“He called me over and said, ‘You did well today.’ And then he called me ‘Little Head’ because I guess he said my head’s little,” Hooker said. “Ever since that day, he’s been calling me Little Head.”