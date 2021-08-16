Buckeyes open season at No. 4 in AP poll

The Buckeyes will open the 2021 season as a top-five team according to the Associated Press preseason football poll, checking in as the No. 4 team in the nation according to the writers, the same mark that Ohio State will start in the coaches poll as well.

Ohio State finds itself behind Alabama, Oklahoma and Clemson, with those three schools occupying the top spots in the poll. The Buckeyes are just ahead of Georgia, Texas A&M and Iowa State.

Ryan Day's team holds one first place vote as five schools split the top votes of the writers. It was a smaller sample in the coaches poll with just two teams receiving first place votes.

Ohio State will face three teams over the course of the regular season that are preseason ranked with a week two match-up against No. 11 Oregon. In league play the Buckeyes will face No. 17 Indiana in Bloomington (Ind.) and host No. 19 Penn State.

The Big Ten had two more ranked teams who do not appear on the schedule with the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers and the No. 18 Iowa Hawkeyes.

Being the preseason No. 1 team does not always equal a national championship. The last time that a No. 1 AP preseason team won it all was the 2017 season and it has only happened one other time since 2000 with the 2004 USC Trojans pulling off the rare feat.

Last season the Buckeyes opened as the No. 2 team in the nation before Ohio State dropped out of the poll when the Big Ten made the decision to cancel and then resume its season, several weeks later than three of the other Power Five leagues. The Buckeyes would go on to finish No. 2 overall as Ohio State would fall to Alabama in the College Football Championship Game.

The last time that Ohio State started the season as the No. 1 team was the 2015 season, on the heels of Ohio State's most recent National Championship. Ohio State would go on to finish that season at No. 4 in the AP poll.

Where did Ohio State start its two National Championship seasons of the 2000s?

In 2014 the Buckeyes were preseason No. 5 and in 2002 the Buckeyes were No. 13, so the Buckeyes go into this season in better shape according to the polls than the previous two championship teams, but there is a long ways to go with 12 regular season games and a postseason to contend with.