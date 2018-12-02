COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes (7-1, 1-0) bounced back after their first loss of the season on Sunday evening as they opened league play against Minnesota (6-2, 0-1) and endured an ugly game to walk out with an 79-59 win. Andre Wesson led the Buckeyes with 16 points while Kaleb Wesson had 15 points and CJ Jackson and Musa Jallow each had 11 points. Six players were in double-digit scoring. Minnesota was led by Amir Coffey and his 19 points. Wins have been tough to come by at Ohio State for the Gophers as the team has not won in Columbus since the 2005 season, the first year that Thad Matta coached the Buckeyes. Kaleb Wesson was held to one point in the first half and only played for five minutes due to foul trouble, but he woke up in the second half and helped the Buckeyes open a 17-point lead in the first four minutes of the half. Ohio State would go on to lead this game by as many as 23 before settling down to a 20-point margin of victory.

Kaleb Wesson heated up in the second half Associated Press

Minnesota played on Friday night in Minneapolis against Oklahoma State and it was very evident that this team was a tired team as they came out and shot 37-percent from the field for the first half of the game and did not hit a single three-pointer, going 0-13 from distance. It is the first time that has happened for the Buckeyes at home in a league game since Michigan came to visit in 1992 with the 'Fab Five'. The Buckeyes have seen teams get hot from distance against them through the young season and they were challenged not to let that happen again. "They did not hit a three, so that was definitely a big key for us coming into this game, especially with last game, they have been hitting so many threes," Andre Wesson said. "I think we did a real good job."

The Ohio State players may have been a little fresher with their last game on Wednesday night, and more importantly, the Buckeyes have not been on the road since a mid-November win at Creighton. "I do think we benefitted in the fact that they probably had some tired legs from Friday night," Ohio State head coach Chris Holtmann said. With it being the start of Big Ten play, there was no doubt that it was going to be physical and the refs were there to keep the peace with 46 fouls called, creating a disjointed game at times, especially early. Minnesota was not going to use that as any sort of excuse in a game where they just got beat.