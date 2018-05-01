COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes have had depth to spare at many key positions over the past several years. Ohio State's defensive line rotation over the last two seasons has been the envy of college football much like Ohio State having three true starting corners.

One position that the Buckeyes have not been blessed with as much game-ready depth over the years has been the offensive line. Ohio State generally has had its starting five ready to go and maybe one or two players behind them that could be ready in a pinch.

That depth was tested last year when Branden Bowen went down with a broken leg. He was a starting guard for the team but additionally, was the third tackle as well. That pressed Demetrius Knox into service at guard and moved up the timetable for true freshman, Thayer Munford, to get game ready.