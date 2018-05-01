COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes have had depth to spare at many key positions over the past several years. Ohio State's defensive line rotation over the last two seasons has been the envy of college football much like Ohio State having three true starting corners.
One position that the Buckeyes have not been blessed with as much game-ready depth over the years has been the offensive line. Ohio State generally has had its starting five ready to go and maybe one or two players behind them that could be ready in a pinch.
That depth was tested last year when Branden Bowen went down with a broken leg. He was a starting guard for the team but additionally, was the third tackle as well. That pressed Demetrius Knox into service at guard and moved up the timetable for true freshman, Thayer Munford, to get game ready.
In 2018 the Buckeyes know that Billy Price and Jamarco Jones won't be in the picture as both have been drafted by NFL teams and will be playing on Sundays rather than Saturdays. Ohio State also lost Matt Burrell, Kevin Feder and Jack Wohlabaugh all to transfers.
Down five offensive linemen from 2018, two being all-league performers or better, that should be cause for concern, right?
It is always difficult losing players of Price's and Jones' caliber, but this could be the deepest line that the Buckeyes have had during the Urban Meyer-era.
"Obviously you can only start five – so some of these guys that are really good aren’t going to start," offensive line coach Greg Studrawa said after spring practice wrapped up. "But if (the non-starters) have a role to go in there and play and they’re needed at a certain time, that keeps the depth, that develops the cohesiveness, that’s all the things that you want."
