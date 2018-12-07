Ohio State's coaching staff has hit the road hard this week coming off a Big Ten Championship win and a head-coaching change. The Buckeyes spent the early part of the week focusing on the 2019 class but have since branched out in the past two days to offer some very promising underclassmen.

On Friday, the Buckeyes offered one of Ohio's top sophomores, Pickerington Central wide receiver/defensive back Lorenzo Styles Jr.

"This offer really means a lot being an in-state recruit," said Styles. "I really appreciate the opportunity they have given me."

Styles' father, Lorenzo Sr., played linebacker at Ohio State in the 90's and is a member of PIckerington Central coaching staff. The Buckeyes were very much in the news this week with the retirement of head coach Urban Meyer. That news has caused a ripple effect in the 2019 and 2020 classes, but with Styles having two more years to go, the impact seems minimal.

"No sir," Styles replied, when asked if Meyer's departure impacted his view of the Buckeyes. "Ohio State reloads every single year. New players come and go as well as coaches. Coach Meyer was a great coach though and he will definitely be missed."

The offer from Ohio State joins programs such as Michigan and Notre Dame who already making the speedy athlete a priority.

