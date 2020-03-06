Buckeyes offer sophomore running back on visit
Ohio State offered 2022 RB Dillon Tatum of West Bloomfield (Mi.) during his Friday visit to Columbus
Ohio State held a practice on Friday before dismissing players for spring break and hosted a large number of talented recruits to take it all in.
Among those in attendance was talented class of 2022 running back Dillon Tatum of West Bloomfield (Mi.), who made the trip with his coach and 2021 teammate Donovan Edwards. Tatum got some great news while on campus, learning he’d landed an offer from the Buckeyes.
After a Great Visit I am very delighted to announce that I have received a offer from The Ohio State University🙏🏾 #GoBucks 🌰 pic.twitter.com/Kj8JxfD53H— Dillon Tatum (@PrimeTimeDill) March 7, 2020
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news