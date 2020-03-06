Ohio State held a practice on Friday before dismissing players for spring break and hosted a large number of talented recruits to take it all in.

Among those in attendance was talented class of 2022 running back Dillon Tatum of West Bloomfield (Mi.), who made the trip with his coach and 2021 teammate Donovan Edwards. Tatum got some great news while on campus, learning he’d landed an offer from the Buckeyes.