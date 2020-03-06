News More News
football

Buckeyes offer sophomore running back on visit

Alex Gleitman
Staff Writer
@alexgleitman

Ohio State offered 2022 RB Dillon Tatum of West Bloomfield (Mi.) during his Friday visit to Columbus

Ohio State held a practice on Friday before dismissing players for spring break and hosted a large number of talented recruits to take it all in.

Among those in attendance was talented class of 2022 running back Dillon Tatum of West Bloomfield (Mi.), who made the trip with his coach and 2021 teammate Donovan Edwards. Tatum got some great news while on campus, learning he’d landed an offer from the Buckeyes.

