A point of emphasis for Ohio State in this recruiting class is going to be the offensive tackle position. The Buckeyes are going to take multiple tackles in this class and one of the more intriguing guys in recent months has been Dayton (Ohio) Dunbar product Jonathan Allen.

The 6-foot-6, 320-pound prospect has played just one year of football, but between his junior film and the athleticism and potential he displayed on the basketball floor, he has become a hot commodity.

Allen's offer list is now in the 20's and Ohio State is the latest program to throw its hat in the ring.

"Ohio State offered today," Dunbar head coach Darran Powell told BuckeyeGrove.com this afternoon. "Coach (Kevin) Wilson (came to the school and offered)."

The Buckeyes join the likes of Michigan State, West Virginia, Wisconsin, Purdue, Kentucky, Maryland, Duke, Minnesota, Iowa State, and many other programs to offer Allen this off-season.

The high three-star prospect's untapped potential has brought plenty of coaches through Dunbar's halls already during the Spring Evaluation Period.