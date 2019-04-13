The early returns on Ohio's 2021 class are very positive, which is of course a good thing for Ohio State. The Buckeyes offered another rising Ohio star on Saturday in Ironton linebacker Reid Carrico.

The 6-foot-3, 220-pound prospect made his second visit to Columbus in the past 10 days, taking in Ohio State's annual Spring Game on Saturday afternoon.

"It was awesome," said Carrico of the visit. "There's nothing like it."

The offer was an added bonus for one of Ohio's top rising juniors. Carrico has been on fire recently, landing several big offers, but the offer from the Buckeyes left him speechless.

"Coach Day gave me the news before the game today," he recalled. "I didn't know how to react, being an Ohio kid and being offered by Ohio State."

Carrico was quick to add that this newfound attention and success won't change his outlook, however. He just wants to play ball.

"This whole recruiting process isn't really a big deal to me I just play football," he said. "My favorite way to look at the whole situation (is to) play good football and get the grades. Everything will then take care of itself."

By playing hard and taking care of things in the classroom, Carrico now has several big-time options. There is no question that his latest Ohio State visit made a big impression, however.

"It was great, my first taste of The Shoe was definitely sweet," he added.



