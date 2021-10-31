Buckeyes Offer In-State 2023 Lineman

The Buckeye staff hosted a large group of priority targets on Saturday evening for their win over Penn State. One of those priority visitors for the Buckeyes was Lakota East (OH) 2023 offensive line prospect, Austin Siereveld. Siereveld visited with his family and came away with great appreciation for the hospitality the Buckeye Staff showed everyone in his group. In his words, "My favorite part about the visit was the hospitality and how they welcomed me and my family to their big family." The staff took welcoming Siereveld a step further on Sunday when they offered the 6-foot-5 physical in-state lineman.

Siereveld becomes the third in-state offensive lineman offered in the 2023 class. When I asked him what this opportunity meant to him. Siereveld said, "I’m honored to receive an offer from them, and have a chance to attend their prestigious University." The staff has put a priority on in-state interior lineman that are tough. A trait Siereveld says that Coach Studwara and the offensive staff pointed out about his game, "They like my physical nature and how I have the ability to finish my blocks."