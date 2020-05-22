Ohio State continues to do its best to maintain a strong presence at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy. The Buckeyes offered another talented up-and-comer on Thursday in class of 2022 defensive tackle Nick James. The Alabama native is starting to pick up a lot of steam on the recruiting trail and the Buckeyes are taking notice.

"I was on a zoom call with Ohio State," said James. "It was the head strength and conditioning coach (Mickey Marotti), coach Ryan Day, coach Larry Johnson and a few others."

James, who arrived at IMG in January, has grown up in the heart of SEC country but was still excited about the offer from the Big Ten power.

"Ohio State is a very impressive program," he added. "Very prestigious."

Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson took part in the call. Johnson's straight-forward recruiting approach resonated with James.

"He was very honest," James recalled. "He told me things about my game that I could fix to get better."

Now with double digit offers, James is becoming a hot commodity. The explosive interior pass rusher has two schools that he is speaking with often and has Ohio State right at the top of the list of places he would like to see once visits are allowed again.

"I've been talking to Florida State almost every day," he explained. "I talk to Auburn (frequently) and some other schools. I definitely want to visit Ohio State."

In the mean time, it is all about getting better for the rising junior and focusing on his own development.

"I'm trying to get more moves in my arsenal," he explained. "I'm working on a faster get off. My quickness is probably my strength for sure and I have a motor to get to the ball."

Auburn, Florida State, Miami (Fla.), and Tennessee are some of James' other early offers.