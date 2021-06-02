Buckeyes offer Ga. corner out of a familiar school

June 2nd was a big day for Ohio State recruiting with the return of camps to campus and that of course also means camp offers, and there were plenty of those to go around to several deserving players who went out and earned them.

Class of 2023 cornerback Kayin Lee was one of the fortunate players to do enough to turn the heads of the coaches and walk away with that Ohio State offer. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder already holds more than a dozen offers and Ohio State is just the latest.

Lee is a teammate of Ohio State target Christen Miller, a defensive tackle that made an unofficial visit of his own in advance of a late-June official visit, and Miller was Lee's biggest fan at the WHAC on Wednesday.