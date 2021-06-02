Buckeyes offer Ga. corner out of a familiar school
June 2nd was a big day for Ohio State recruiting with the return of camps to campus and that of course also means camp offers, and there were plenty of those to go around to several deserving players who went out and earned them.
Class of 2023 cornerback Kayin Lee was one of the fortunate players to do enough to turn the heads of the coaches and walk away with that Ohio State offer. The 5-foot-11, 175-pounder already holds more than a dozen offers and Ohio State is just the latest.
Lee is a teammate of Ohio State target Christen Miller, a defensive tackle that made an unofficial visit of his own in advance of a late-June official visit, and Miller was Lee's biggest fan at the WHAC on Wednesday.
Lee put up a blazing 4.41 hand-timed 40-yard dash time for the coaches and then went on to impress in drill and competition work and found his way back to the coaching offices after the camp to get the good news.
"It was amazing," Lee said of the offer. "They told me with a few coaches and staff."
Miller had a quiet confidence going into the camp, knowing he has what it takes to play football at a high level, but it is also great receiving validation from the Ohio State coaches.
"It means a lot to be honest because I knew I was going to work for it," Lee added. "I'm blessed for it."
Lee also holds offers from in-state schools like Georgia and Georgia Tech along with Florida State, Michigan State, Tennessee and Notre Dame to name a few of his offers.
Cedar Grove high school has also produced current Ohio State defensive tackle Antwuan Jackson, so the Buckeyes would love to develop a pipeline from the school to Ohio State. Time will tell if they will get their wish answered.