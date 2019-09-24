Ohio State has six offensive linemen committed in the 2020 recruiting class, but that won't stop the Buckeyes from going after another handful of top prospects at the position in the 2021 cycle.

One of the players the Scarlet and Gray have their eye on early at the position is Fairfax (Va.) Robinson's Tristan Leigh. The 6-foot-6, 275-pounder announced on Twitter Monday that he had received his 20th offer from Ohio State, and spoke to BuckeyeGrove shortly after about receiving his latest scholarship.