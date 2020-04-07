Ohio State has been keeping close tabs on class of 2022 Kettering (Ohio) Alter athlete C.J. Hicks over the past year. The newly minted Rivals100 prospect now holds an offer from the Buckeyes after a conversation with the coaching staff on Tuesday afternoon.

"It feels good," said Hicks. "Being an Ohio kid and getting an offer from Ohio State, it's all a blessing."

Hicks camped with the Buckeyes multiple times last summer, working out at defensive back for then co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. It was linebackers coach Al Washington who gave Hicks the good news on Tuesday. The Buckeyes view Hicks as a hybrid prospect at this point.

"They want me to play the strong safety but more of an outside linebacker," he explained. "I don't have a problem with that because that's what I'm doing now."

The spring is normally a very busy time for rising junior prospects as they are able to get out and get in-person looks at the schools that are recruiting them. In that sense, the COVID-19 outbreak has slowed things down a bit for every member of the 2022 class, but Hicks has planned to be patient with the process from the start so he isn't feeling a big impact from this whole situation.

"I'm still looking at all my offers the same for right now," he explained. "I'm going to drop my top five at the end of my junior year and then commit going into my senior year."

On the field, Hicks has been on the radar as a potential national recruit since his freshman year, but the work never stops. He has set a few goals for himself this off-season as he prepares for a big junior year.

"I'm working on being more aggressive and shedding blocks," he explained. "Also being more mobile because next year I'm going to play some wideout."

Hicks does a little bit of everything at Alter. From cornerback to safety to running back, and now apparently receiver. The four-star prospect is one of those players that will do whatever it takes to help his team win a football game.

"I'm a versatile player who is a student of the game," Hicks stated. "I model my game after Jabrill Peppers and Jamal Adams."



