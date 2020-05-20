The last few weeks have seen the Ohio State coaching staff really start taking a close look at the 2022 class on a national scale. The Buckeyes put out a new offer on Wednesday evening to Chicago (Ill.) St. Rita standout athlete Kaleb Brown. The four-star prospect is one of the Midwest's most versatile prospects.

"We were on a WebEx meeting when I got the offer," said Brown. "I was lost for words, all I could say was thank you."

Brown is a big-time offensive weapon who rushed for 1,967 yards and 35 touchdowns but also made big plays while lined up at wide receiver. Ohio State is recruiting Brown as a receiver and Brian Hartline has recently become involved for the Buckeyes.

"We've been talking for about a week and are developing a good relationship," Brown said of the OSU staff. "(Hartline is) a great coach. We're developing a good relationship. We'd get along well in his system."

Brown has not yet had a chance to visit Ohio State, though that could change once the NCAA mandated Dead Period comes to an end. But the program is one that Brown has a lot of respect for.

"I love the work ethic of Ohio State," he said. "And the history."

Brown has also been clocked in the 10.7-10.8 second range in the 100-meter dash. That type of top end speed and playmaking ability has led to offers from the likes of Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Notre Dame in addition to Wednesday's offer from the Buckeyes.



