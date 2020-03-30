You can never have too many good offensive linemen and the Buckeyes are taking that approach with the 2021 recruiting class. Two top flight prospects are already in the fold, but Ohio State is looking to add two, and possibly three, more to the class before the dust settles in February.

One Midwest prospect that has been generating some buzz recently is Chicago (Ill.) Marist offensive tackle Pat Coogan. The No. 4 prospect in the state of Illinois added an offer from Notre Dame a few days ago and on Monday it was Ohio State throwing its hat into the ring.

The Buckeyes have made the most of a tough recruiting environment this month, relying on technology to give prospects as much of a personal touch as possible. That continued on Monday with Coogan.

"I had a virtual visit on zoom with the coaching staff," Coogan told BuckeyeGrove.com on Monday evening. "Coach Day told me the good news."

Coogan was slated to visit Ohio State on March 28th, but with the COVID-19 shutdown, obviously plans have been altered. Ohio State likely would have offered Coogan in person on that visit, so the Buckeyes made sure to follow through on the virtual visit instead.

"The offer from OSU means a great deal to me," he continued. "With it being a great school, a great football program, and the amount of people they have produced into the NFL, it is really an awesome opportunity."

Like most prospects, Coogan has had to adjust during uncertain times. March was supposed to be a month filled with unofficial visits. Those unofficial visits would set the table for spring and summer officials, before making a decision before his senior season.

While many of those unofficial visits weren't able to be made, Coogan is hopeful he can stick to his initial decision time frame.

"I want to know in the summer," he stated. "Right now I'm just building relationships and (working on) setting up dates for officials and all that."

Coogan added that Ohio State's chances to get one of those official visits are 'very high'.







