The state of North Carolina has been on quite a run lately when it comes to producing defensive linemen. That will continue in both the 2020 and 2021 classes as the state has some very promising underclassmen. Ohio State offered one of them on Monday in Greensboro (NC) Dudley defensive tackle Payton Page.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound class of 2021 prospect has already pulled in a dozen offers.

"My head coach told me about the offer," Page told BuckeyeGrove.com on Monday evening. "I'm really excited to go up there this spring or summer and learn more about them."

The offer didn't come completely out of left field, however. Page has been speaking with Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson recently.

"We've been talking on the phone a lot lately," Page continued. "I know that he's got a lot of experience with putting out D-Linemen."

Page is coming off a sophomore season in which he recorded a staggering 26 tackles-for-loss. His ability to move at his size is attracting a lot of attention from programs around the nation.

"(Johnson) has been telling me that he's really interested in me," Page stated. "He likes my game, he likes how I move. He likes that I can pretty good with how big I am."

Page likes to pattern his game after a former North Carolina prep star in Dexter Lawrence.

"I like to watch Dexter Lawrence and Christian Wilkins from Clemson," he said. "I really try to make my game resemble those two guys."

Some of Page's other early offers include; Alabama, Florida, Georgia, and Penn State.