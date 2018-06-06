Offensive tackle is one of Ohio State's biggest needs in the 2019 class and that will also continue in the 2020 class. The Buckeyes are already in on some of the nation's top rising junior tackles and on Wednesday they offered another one in League City (Texas) Clear Creek product Chad Lindberg.

The 6-foot-6, 297-pound prospect has already racked up more than 30 offers.

"I'm excited for the offer," Lindberg told BuckeyeGrove.com. "It's been an option that I've always wanted to have."

Lindberg is hoping to setup an unofficial visit to Ohio State at some point, though it may take some time for everything to come together.

"I called coach Wilson (to get the offer)," Lindberg continued. "I will be looking into a visit as soon as possible, but this summer is not likely."

Lindberg has been impressed with what he has seen out of Ohio State from a distance. Watching games on Saturday's is just a small part of the puzzle, however, so he's about to do a deeper dive into what the Buckeyes are all about.

"I've obviously seen games on TV," he explained. "But I will be doing more of my own research on the program."



