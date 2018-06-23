Buckeyes offer a 'game changer' for fast rising defensive tackle
Ohio State's defensive tackle board seems to be one that is constantly evolving as some late-bloomers have taken center stage in recent weeks. That was once again the case on Friday night as Brookl...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news