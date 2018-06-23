Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-23 12:18:01 -0500') }} football Edit

Buckeyes offer a 'game changer' for fast rising defensive tackle

Grfm5vw02qzifyquvzam
Harrison-Hunte worked out in front of OSU at a recent Rutgers camp before coming to FNL.
Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove.com
@MarcGivlerBG
Recruiting Analyst

Ohio State's defensive tackle board seems to be one that is constantly evolving as some late-bloomers have taken center stage in recent weeks. That was once again the case on Friday night as Brookl...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}