COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Buckeyes closed out the month of January having won six of their last seven games, and cracked the top 10 in the recent AP Poll.

As No. 7 Ohio State embarks on its next road trip to No. 8 Iowa for its most important game of the season on Thursday, it will encounter the conference's most prolific offense surrounded by Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year in senior forward Luka Garza.

Chris Holtmann's squad will look to channel an even higher level of offensive prowess for its test against the Hawkeyes, and despite seeing a dip in production from junior guard Duane Washington Jr. of late, the fourth-year head coach has an interesting outlook on scoring.

"We want our guys to play into their strengths," Holtmann said Sunday. "We’re going to give guys freedom to do that. We’re not going to force guys to play away just because analytics says that."

