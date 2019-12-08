COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes are back in the College Football Playoff and will be heading to the Fiesta Bowl to take on Clemson as the No. 2 seed of the four-team playoff. LSU and Oklahoma will be in the other semifinal game with the two winners

With three undefeated conference champions, it really came down to splitting hairs between Ohio State, LSU and Clemson in seeding teams for the playoff and all three teams had compelling arguments to be No. 1 overall.

Ohio State made its case on Saturday night with a 34-21 win over Wisconsin in the B1G Championship Game. It ended a three-game stretch for Ohio State where the Buckeyes faced Penn State, went to Michigan and then played Wisconsin in Indianapolis.

The Buckeyes certainly raised the degree of difficulty by spotting the Badgers a 21-7 halftime lead before running of 27 straight points to end the game.

Ohio State accomplished something that has never been done before by winning a nine-game league schedule and then winning its conference championship game. That means the Buckeyes won 10 Big Ten games in addition to defeating a pair of conference champions (Miami of Ohio and Florida Atlantic) along with the AAC runner-up in Cincinnati.

Of course, there will be plenty of dissent among Ohio State fans and others that the Buckeyes got the short end of the stick after being the No. 1 team for the last two weeks.

We will have plenty more on this including comments from Ryan Day and select players later today.