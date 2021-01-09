BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes notch second win against No. 15 Rutgers, 79-68 on the road

For the second time in a little over two weeks, the Buckeyes knocked off a Rutgers team ranked in the top 15 on Saturday.

Despite losing starting point guard CJ Walker to a hand injury entering the matchup, Ohio State (9-3, 3-3 Big Ten) overcompensated with an impressive shooting display for most of the contest to beat the reeling No. 15 Scarlet Knights (7-4, 3-4 Big Ten) 79-68 in Piscataway, New Jersey.

"If you're gonna play a top-15 team anywhere, I think you've got to start well early. And we started well early," Buckeye head coach Chris Holtmann said. "I give that starting group a lot of credit."

Ohio State rode one of its hottest offensive halves of the season to a 42-30 lead over Rutgers at halftime, finishing on a 22-4 run over the final 7:29 of play, and the separation only continued to start the second half.

Senior forward Kyle Young’s third 3-pointer of the season extended the Buckeyes’ lead to 17 points in the opening 90 seconds of the second period, and another triple from junior guard Duane Washington pushed the Ohio State advantage to 52-32 a couple minutes later.

The Scarlet Knights did mount a late push though, cutting the Ohio State lead to eight points with a minute to play in the game, but it was too little too late for head coach Steve Pikiell’s group.

"We didn't finish the game like we needed to –– that's my fault," Holtmann said. "But we certainly played well for large stretches."

Four Buckeyes finished in double-digit scoring, as Young, Washington, sophomore forward E.J. Liddell and redshirt junior forward Justice Sueing combined to score 57 points for the Buckeyes on the day.