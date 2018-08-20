Actual football may be the furthest thing from the minds of Ohio State football fans as everyone nervously awaits the latest with the drama that has kept Urban Meyer away from the Buckeyes as the football coach as things are in the hands of the Board of Trustees and University President.

While all of that goes on, the rest of the college football world is getting closer to the start of the season and the Associated Press released its annual preseason rankings on Monday with the Buckeyes checking in as the No. 5 team. Ohio State was ranked as the No. 3 team in the Coaches Poll that came out earlier this month.

The Big Ten is well-represented with five teams making it within the top-14. Ohio State's week three opponent, TCU, checks in at No. 16. Wisconsin is the highest-ranked team in the Big Ten, coming in at No. 4, only slightly edging out the Buckeyes. The Badgers did receive a first-place vote.

The FWAA/NFF Super-16 Poll was released on Monday as well with the Buckeyes coming as No. 6 in that poll. Ohio State received votes as high as No. 3 and as low as No. 14 in the poll that consists of football writers and members of the College Football Hall of Fame.