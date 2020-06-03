With its second-most players (10) selected in the past 15 years, including two Buckeyes selected in the first three picks, Ohio State’s performance at the 2020 NFL Draft was nothing short of a smashing success. Although the draft took place little more than a month ago, SportsBetting.ag already has odds listed for next year’s selections, and it’s no surprise that Buckeyes are near the top of several categories.

Justin Fields has the third-best odds to be taken No. 1 in the 2021 NFL Draft, according to SportsBetting.ag. (Scott Stuart)

No. 1 overall pick Player School Odds Trevor Lawrence (QB) Clemson -300 Penei Sewell (OT) Oregon +400 Justin Fields (QB) Ohio State +500

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is out in front of the pack to be the first player selected in the 2021 draft as the -300 betting favorite, but Justin Fields has the third-best odds at +500. Other than Lawrence, the only player with better odds than Fields to be the first name called at the draft is Oregon tackle and 2019 first-team All-American Penei Sewell; winner of this past year’s Outland Trophy given to the nation’s best interior lineman.

First QB taken Player School Odds Trevor Lawrence Clemson -325 Justin Fields Ohio State +350 D'Eriq King Miami (FL) +1,000 Jamie Newman Georgia +1,200 Trey Lance North Dakota State +1,200

Fields trails Lawrence once again in the odds for first quarterback taken, coming in as a +350 underdog to the Clemson star’s -325 favorite. Lawrence has claimed one national title in two appearances in his first two seasons with the Tigers, and is coming off a sophomore campaign that included 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns through the air along with a win over Fields and the Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl. After Fields, the odds drop off significantly, as Miami’s D’Eriq King, Georgia’s Jamie Newman and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance round out the top five with +1,000, +1,200 and +1,200 odds, respectively.

First RB taken Player School Odds Travis Etienne Clemson +110 Najee Harris Alabama +350 Chuba Hubbard Oklahoma State +500 Trey Sermon Ohio State +800 Zamir White Georgia +900 Kylin Hill Mississippi State +1,000 Master Teague Ohio State +1,000

Ohio State got a close-up look at the running back SportsBetting.ag lists with the best odds to be selected first when Clemson’s Travis Etienne put up three touchdowns on the Buckeyes in December. But the Buckeye back with the best odds on the list is Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon, who will begin his first season in Columbus, Ohio, after three seasons for the Sooners in which he never averaged less than 5.8 yards per carry. Master Teague lands three spots below Sermon with +1,000 odds. Teague recorded 789 yards on the ground in a backup role to JK Dobbins in 2019, and was expected to begin the fall as the new starter before he was ruled unavailable for the spring with an injury.

First WR taken Player School Odds Ja'Marr Chase LSU +125 DeVonta Smith Alabama +500 Justyn Ross Clemson +500 Jaylen Waddle Alabama +600 Rondale Moore Purdue +800 Rashod Bateman Minnesota +900 Sage Surratt Wake Forest +1,000 Seth Williams Auburn +1,200 Charleston Rambo Oklahoma +1,500 Amon-Ra St. Brown USC +1,600 Chris Olave Ohio State +1,800

Despite having a formidable wideout trio in KJ Hill, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack eligible for this year’s draft, Hill was the only Ohio State receiver to hear his name called, and not until the final round. The Buckeyes won’t have the first wide receiver taken in 2021 either, if the odds hold true, as Chris Olave lands behind 10 other players at his position with +1,800 odds. LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot with +125 odds, coming off a season where he caught 20 touchdowns from Joe Burrow.

First OL taken Player School Odds Penei Sewell Oregon -250 Alex Latherwood Alabama +600 Walker Little Stanford +800 Creed Humphrey Oklahoma +1,000 Abraham Lucas Washington State +1,200 Jackson Carman Clemson +1,200 Rasheed Walker Penn State +1,200 Wyatt Davis Ohio State +1,200 Tyler Linderbaum Iowa +1,500 Trey Smith Tennessee +1,600 Josh Myers Ohio State +1,800 Sam Cosmi Texas +2,000 Thayer Munford Ohio State +2,000