Buckeyes near top of betting odds for 2021 NFL Draft
With its second-most players (10) selected in the past 15 years, including two Buckeyes selected in the first three picks, Ohio State’s performance at the 2020 NFL Draft was nothing short of a smashing success.
Although the draft took place little more than a month ago, SportsBetting.ag already has odds listed for next year’s selections, and it’s no surprise that Buckeyes are near the top of several categories.
|Player
|School
|Odds
|
Trevor Lawrence (QB)
|
Clemson
|
-300
|
Penei Sewell (OT)
|
Oregon
|
+400
|
Justin Fields (QB)
|
Ohio State
|
+500
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is out in front of the pack to be the first player selected in the 2021 draft as the -300 betting favorite, but Justin Fields has the third-best odds at +500.
Other than Lawrence, the only player with better odds than Fields to be the first name called at the draft is Oregon tackle and 2019 first-team All-American Penei Sewell; winner of this past year’s Outland Trophy given to the nation’s best interior lineman.
|Player
|School
|Odds
|
Trevor Lawrence
|
Clemson
|
-325
|
Justin Fields
|
Ohio State
|
+350
|
D'Eriq King
|
Miami (FL)
|
+1,000
|
Jamie Newman
|
Georgia
|
+1,200
|
Trey Lance
|
North Dakota State
|
+1,200
Fields trails Lawrence once again in the odds for first quarterback taken, coming in as a +350 underdog to the Clemson star’s -325 favorite.
Lawrence has claimed one national title in two appearances in his first two seasons with the Tigers, and is coming off a sophomore campaign that included 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns through the air along with a win over Fields and the Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl.
After Fields, the odds drop off significantly, as Miami’s D’Eriq King, Georgia’s Jamie Newman and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance round out the top five with +1,000, +1,200 and +1,200 odds, respectively.
|Player
|School
|Odds
|
Travis Etienne
|
Clemson
|
+110
|
Najee Harris
|
Alabama
|
+350
|
Chuba Hubbard
|
Oklahoma State
|
+500
|
Trey Sermon
|
Ohio State
|
+800
|
Zamir White
|
Georgia
|
+900
|
Kylin Hill
|
Mississippi State
|
+1,000
|
Master Teague
|
Ohio State
|
+1,000
Ohio State got a close-up look at the running back SportsBetting.ag lists with the best odds to be selected first when Clemson’s Travis Etienne put up three touchdowns on the Buckeyes in December.
But the Buckeye back with the best odds on the list is Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon, who will begin his first season in Columbus, Ohio, after three seasons for the Sooners in which he never averaged less than 5.8 yards per carry.
Master Teague lands three spots below Sermon with +1,000 odds. Teague recorded 789 yards on the ground in a backup role to JK Dobbins in 2019, and was expected to begin the fall as the new starter before he was ruled unavailable for the spring with an injury.
|Player
|School
|Odds
|
Ja'Marr Chase
|
LSU
|
+125
|
DeVonta Smith
|
Alabama
|
+500
|
Justyn Ross
|
Clemson
|
+500
|
Jaylen Waddle
|
Alabama
|
+600
|
Rondale Moore
|
Purdue
|
+800
|
Rashod Bateman
|
Minnesota
|
+900
|
Sage Surratt
|
Wake Forest
|
+1,000
|
Seth Williams
|
Auburn
|
+1,200
|
Charleston Rambo
|
Oklahoma
|
+1,500
|
Amon-Ra St. Brown
|
USC
|
+1,600
|
Chris Olave
|
Ohio State
|
+1,800
Despite having a formidable wideout trio in KJ Hill, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack eligible for this year’s draft, Hill was the only Ohio State receiver to hear his name called, and not until the final round.
The Buckeyes won’t have the first wide receiver taken in 2021 either, if the odds hold true, as Chris Olave lands behind 10 other players at his position with +1,800 odds.
LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot with +125 odds, coming off a season where he caught 20 touchdowns from Joe Burrow.
|Player
|School
|Odds
|
Penei Sewell
|
Oregon
|
-250
|
Alex Latherwood
|
Alabama
|
+600
|
Walker Little
|
Stanford
|
+800
|
Creed Humphrey
|
Oklahoma
|
+1,000
|
Abraham Lucas
|
Washington State
|
+1,200
|
Jackson Carman
|
Clemson
|
+1,200
|
Rasheed Walker
|
Penn State
|
+1,200
|
Wyatt Davis
|
Ohio State
|
+1,200
|
Tyler Linderbaum
|
Iowa
|
+1,500
|
Trey Smith
|
Tennessee
|
+1,600
|
Josh Myers
|
Ohio State
|
+1,800
|
Sam Cosmi
|
Texas
|
+2,000
|
Thayer Munford
|
Ohio State
|
+2,000
Sewell is the favorite among offensive linemen to come off the board first, with his -250 odds making him the odds on pick, but three Buckeyes land in the top 13.
Guard Wyatt Davis, a first-team All-American in 2019, has the best odds among Buckeyes at +1,200. Center Josh Myers is not far behind with +1,800 odds and tackle Thayer Munford comes in at +2,000.
Despite all three being eligible for the 2020 draft, they all return to starting roles on the Ohio State offensive line that will shore up Fields’ protection next year.