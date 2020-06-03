News More News
Buckeyes near top of betting odds for 2021 NFL Draft

Griffin Strom • BuckeyeGrove
Team Writer
With its second-most players (10) selected in the past 15 years, including two Buckeyes selected in the first three picks, Ohio State’s performance at the 2020 NFL Draft was nothing short of a smashing success.

Although the draft took place little more than a month ago, SportsBetting.ag already has odds listed for next year’s selections, and it’s no surprise that Buckeyes are near the top of several categories.

Justin Fields has the third-best odds to be taken No. 1 in the 2021 NFL Draft, according to SportsBetting.ag.
Justin Fields has the third-best odds to be taken No. 1 in the 2021 NFL Draft, according to SportsBetting.ag. (Scott Stuart)
No. 1 overall pick
Player School Odds

Trevor Lawrence (QB)

Clemson

-300

Penei Sewell (OT)

Oregon

+400

Justin Fields (QB)

Ohio State

+500

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence is out in front of the pack to be the first player selected in the 2021 draft as the -300 betting favorite, but Justin Fields has the third-best odds at +500.

Other than Lawrence, the only player with better odds than Fields to be the first name called at the draft is Oregon tackle and 2019 first-team All-American Penei Sewell; winner of this past year’s Outland Trophy given to the nation’s best interior lineman.

First QB taken
Player School Odds

Trevor Lawrence

Clemson

-325

Justin Fields

Ohio State

+350

D'Eriq King

Miami (FL)

+1,000

Jamie Newman

Georgia

+1,200

Trey Lance

North Dakota State

+1,200

Fields trails Lawrence once again in the odds for first quarterback taken, coming in as a +350 underdog to the Clemson star’s -325 favorite.

Lawrence has claimed one national title in two appearances in his first two seasons with the Tigers, and is coming off a sophomore campaign that included 3,665 yards and 36 touchdowns through the air along with a win over Fields and the Buckeyes in the Fiesta Bowl.

After Fields, the odds drop off significantly, as Miami’s D’Eriq King, Georgia’s Jamie Newman and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance round out the top five with +1,000, +1,200 and +1,200 odds, respectively.

First RB taken
Player School Odds

Travis Etienne

Clemson

+110

Najee Harris

Alabama

+350

Chuba Hubbard

Oklahoma State

+500

Trey Sermon

Ohio State

+800

Zamir White

Georgia

+900

Kylin Hill

Mississippi State

+1,000

Master Teague

Ohio State

+1,000

Ohio State got a close-up look at the running back SportsBetting.ag lists with the best odds to be selected first when Clemson’s Travis Etienne put up three touchdowns on the Buckeyes in December.

But the Buckeye back with the best odds on the list is Oklahoma transfer Trey Sermon, who will begin his first season in Columbus, Ohio, after three seasons for the Sooners in which he never averaged less than 5.8 yards per carry.

Master Teague lands three spots below Sermon with +1,000 odds. Teague recorded 789 yards on the ground in a backup role to JK Dobbins in 2019, and was expected to begin the fall as the new starter before he was ruled unavailable for the spring with an injury.

First WR taken
Player School Odds

Ja'Marr Chase

LSU

+125

DeVonta Smith

Alabama

+500

Justyn Ross

Clemson

+500

Jaylen Waddle

Alabama

+600

Rondale Moore

Purdue

+800

Rashod Bateman

Minnesota

+900

Sage Surratt

Wake Forest

+1,000

Seth Williams

Auburn

+1,200

Charleston Rambo

Oklahoma

+1,500

Amon-Ra St. Brown

USC

+1,600

Chris Olave

Ohio State

+1,800

Despite having a formidable wideout trio in KJ Hill, Binjimen Victor and Austin Mack eligible for this year’s draft, Hill was the only Ohio State receiver to hear his name called, and not until the final round.

The Buckeyes won’t have the first wide receiver taken in 2021 either, if the odds hold true, as Chris Olave lands behind 10 other players at his position with +1,800 odds.

LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase takes the top spot with +125 odds, coming off a season where he caught 20 touchdowns from Joe Burrow.

First OL taken
Player School Odds

Penei Sewell

Oregon

-250

Alex Latherwood

Alabama

+600

Walker Little

Stanford

+800

Creed Humphrey

Oklahoma

+1,000

Abraham Lucas

Washington State

+1,200

Jackson Carman

Clemson

+1,200

Rasheed Walker

Penn State

+1,200

Wyatt Davis

Ohio State

+1,200

Tyler Linderbaum

Iowa

+1,500

Trey Smith

Tennessee

+1,600

Josh Myers

Ohio State

+1,800

Sam Cosmi

Texas

+2,000

Thayer Munford

Ohio State

+2,000

Sewell is the favorite among offensive linemen to come off the board first, with his -250 odds making him the odds on pick, but three Buckeyes land in the top 13.

Guard Wyatt Davis, a first-team All-American in 2019, has the best odds among Buckeyes at +1,200. Center Josh Myers is not far behind with +1,800 odds and tackle Thayer Munford comes in at +2,000.

Despite all three being eligible for the 2020 draft, they all return to starting roles on the Ohio State offensive line that will shore up Fields’ protection next year.

