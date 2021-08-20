Buckeyes name six captains for 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes have taken another step towards the start of the season on Friday night by announcing team captains for the 2021 season. Six players have been honored with a captain's slot including Thayer Munford, Chris Olave, Kam Babb, Teradja Mitchell, Haskell Garrett and Zach Harrison.

There are no repeat captains from the 2020 season with the seven captains having moved on after the completion of the shortened season.

Munford is going into his final year with the Buckeyes and could be sliding from tackle to guard if offensive line plans stay in order. Munford found himself on several preseason All-American lists and recently graduated from Ohio State.

Olave surprised many people by announcing a return to Ohio State despite being draft-eligible and having a strong draft grade reportedly. The wide receiver will bolster Ohio State's receiving corps, arguably the best unit in the nation.

Babb has had a difficult Ohio State career with multiple injuries limiting his action on the field but his impact on the team is strong enough to be voted on by his fellow teammates and approved by the coaching staff.

Mitchell has had to wait his turn at linebacker and it appears that 2021 will be his year. The three-time Ohio State Scholar-Athlete entered Ohio State with plenty of praise as a four-star according to Rivals.com but found a logjam ahead of him on the depth chart. Mitchell is now a senior and this is his year to shine and being a captain will make it all the sweeter.

Garrett is another player that surprised many by coming back to Ohio State for an extra season with the defensive tackle already holding a solid draft grade. Garrett already holds his degree from Ohio State and is coming off of an All-American season (CBS) in 2020.

Harrison rounds out the captains and the Lewis Center (Ohio) product is poised for a big season after some lofty expectations as a five-star recruit. The Buckeyes are hopeful that this will be a breakout year as the team did not have the same type of pass rush that it had grown accustomed to in previous years with names like Joey Bosa, Nick Bosa and Chase Young.

The new captains will see their first action of the season in less than two weeks when the Buckeyes open up the season in conference play with a road game at Minnesota on a Thursday night. Opening night will take place on September 2nd and will be broadcast nationally on FOX with an 8:00pm (EDT) kickoff time slated.