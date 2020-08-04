BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes name seven captains for 2020

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The Buckeyes still are not sure if there is going to be a football season to be played or when/who that season would start against, but the 2020 captains have been announced on Tuesday as Ryan Day’s squad will have seven captains representing the team. The list includes Tuf Borland, Jonathon Cooper, Wyatt Davis, Justin Fields, Justin Hilliard, Josh Myers and Shaun Wade. It is a repeat honor for Borland and Cooper, Cooper is now a two-time captain and Borland is a three-time captain. Ohio State loses a lot of talent from last year’s team with three players being taken in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and near complete turnover in the defensive secondary among positions. But the team also returns a lot of veteran leaders with playing and starting experience up-and-down the roster. There are no real surprises when it comes to who was voted captain on this team, really the biggest question was how deep Ohio State would go with the honors. Ohio State had seven captains last year in Day’s first year as head coach.

Tuf Borland is a three-time captain (Scott Stuart)

Four of the captains come from the defensive side of the ball with linebacker Tuf Borland entering the year having played in every game of his Ohio State career, 42 to date and coming off of honorable mention All-Big Ten status. Defensive lineman Jonathon Cooper made the tough decision to redshirt last season after injuries derailed his 2019 campaign and held him to just four games played, ending his season in ‘The Game’ against Michigan. Justin Hilliard is another player that knows a thing or two about injuries but he is back for one more season with the Buckeyes in a crowded linebacker room. Hilliard made one of his biggest plays of his career against Penn State with a key 4th quarter interception as the Nittany Lions were driving to cut the margin to one score. Shaun Wade could have opted for the NFL Draft last season but decided to come back and improve his stock and technique with one more year of college football. He has been rewarded with a captaincy. He was voted third-team All-Big Ten last season and as long as a year is played, will surely improve upon that this season. On the offensive side of the ball, the captains are led by quarterback Justin Fields, going into his second year with the Buckeyes, third year in college football. Fields was a Heisman finalist last year while throwing for 41 touchdowns against just three interceptions. This year could be a magical one for Fields if given the opportunity to play and while there may only be 10 games on the regular season schedule, the possibility for big numbers are still there.

Wyatt Davis is named a captain after a first-team All-American season in 2019 (Kevin Noon)