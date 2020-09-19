In each year since the inception of the College Football Playoff, there has been a one-loss team selected in the field of four.

On two separate occasions, Ohio State has made the playoff as a one-loss team, and in 2017-18, all four CFP qualifiers had a loss on their record.

There has always been some margin of error –– if extremely small and circumstantial –– but that may not be the case this season.

“We know we have to win every game to get to the playoff because we do have a limited amount of games,” Ohio State junior quarterback Justin Fields said Friday. “We have less room for error when it comes to trying to make the playoff.”