BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes moving into second phase of summer work

COLUMBUS, Ohio - The Ohio State football team will enter its 'second phase' of summer access starting on Friday, a move that will see the workload increase from eight hours per week to 20 hours.

This will be a 14-day window before Ohio State would start its traditional fall practice schedule in advance of what was once thought to be a September 5th start of the season.

The 20-hour week will be broken down as such:

* Up to eight hours per week of weight training and conditioning (no sports equipment can be used);

* Up to six hours per week of walk-throughs, which may include the use of a football (no conditioning or contact; no protective equipment; and no speed drills); and

* Up to six hours per week of meetings, which may include film review, position meetings, one-on-one meetings, etc.

During this 14-day window players will be given two days off.

This is not a return to practice however, that will not be permitted until August 7th. While this feels like a return to normal, there are still a lot of protocols in place at the WHAC that are anything but normal. Locker room facilities will remain closed, players will be instructed to dress/undress at home and bring back used workout gear for daily cleaning.

The players' lounge will also remain closed at this time.

Activities will take place in the weight room, on the indoor field and largely on the outdoor fields.

During this time players will continue to be tested for COVID-19 and will be monitored by medical staff to protect the health and safety of students.