BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes mostly dominant despite what the score may indicate

Buckeyes mostly dominant despite what the score may indicate
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Ohio State Buckeyes dominated almost every category on the stat sheet on Saturday night outside of the score sheet. Sure, Ohio State (2-0) will handled (Penn State (0-2) by a tidy 38-25 decision, but the final score and the feeling of 60 minutes of the play just seemed to feel a tad bit uneven.
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was near perfect once against going 28-34 for 318 yards and 4 scores. Noticeable was a much lighter rushing night with only six carries, and several of those were based on sacks.
The rushing game looked a lot better in week two than week one as the team ran for 208 yards, led by Master Teague's 110 yards. Trey Sermon had 56 of his own.
And the strength of the receivers was felt with Chris Olave going for 328 yards and 28 receptions as well as Garrett Wilson going for 11 catches and 111 yards of his own. Ohio State tight ends would get into the game as well with a combined six catches and two touchdowns by Jeremy Ruckert.
Tommy Togiai would lead the defense with a pair of sacks while the entire defensive line played a tremendous game and held the Nittany Lions to just 44 yards on the ground.
While the front seven played well, the secondary had its struggles, especially in the second half and will have plenty of tape to go over based on what we saw Satuday night.
The Buckeyes got on the board quickly in this one with a three-play, 75-yard drive that was carried by a 62-yard Garrett Wilson reverse. That was followed up by a pair of Master Teague runs, capping off with a four-yarder.
Ohio State would follow that up with a 26-yard strike from Fields to Chris Olave, part of a 45-yard drive that was set up on an odd decision by James Franklin to go for it on fourth down on the wrong side of the 50-yard-line.
This is just silly.— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 1, 2020
Justin Fields to Chris Olave. 14-0 Ohio State. pic.twitter.com/oNfinio3IV
Penn State would get on the board for the first time after getting new life on a questionable roughing the passer call by Baron Browning after the Buckeyes had ended a Penn State drive. PSU would chew up nearly six minutes with the drive and would end it with a 31-yard field goal.
The two teams would trade the ball back-and-forth for much of the second quarter, but the Buckeyes would finally break through when Fields would find Jeremy Ruckert over the middle for a 10-yard field goal as Penn State appeared to be confused, despite coming out of a field goal.
With the game being on Halloween and it also being a full moon, there had to be a couple of crazy plays and one of them would come at the end of the half when it was ruled that Fields took a knee too early and left a second on the clock on a 4th down call. Penn State would not go to the locker room to plead its case and the officials would call Ohio State back to the field and Jordan Stout would nail a 50-yarder to cut into the gap, sending both teams to the locker room, finally, 21-6.
Penn State would ride the momentum from the stolen points in the first half to cut the lead to eight, 21-13 but the Buckeyes would have an answer, just like they did for the entire game.
Fields would find Olave again, this time for 49-yards as the Ohio State receiver would find separation from the Penn State secondary and make it to the end zone. The Buckeyes would lead at that point 28-13.
For as flat as Penn State was in the first half, the Nittany Lions showed a lot of fight in the second half and after the Buckeyes had to settle for another field goal, Jahan Dotson hauled in a one-handed grab over Shaun Wade, and there was nothing that the Ohio State corner could do there with a great throw and an even better catch. Penn State would end up going for two and would be turned away by the Buckeyes.
😱 @H55ZY ONLY NEEDS ONE HAND pic.twitter.com/uLS6BAbgvj— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 1, 2020
Ohio State would extend the lead once again after a one-yard reception by Ruckert from Fields but Penn State would continue to apply second-half pressure as Jahan Dotson would find the end zone again, his third of the night, on a 20-yarder at the 6:27 mark. Penn State would go for two again and would be denied once again, 38-25.
Penn State would end up attempting an onside kick but Chris Olave would field it with little resistance and that was all she wrote.
Ohio State will be at home next week as Rutgers (1-1) will invade Ohio Stadium for a primetime game as the contest will be televised by Big Ten Network at 7:30pm (EST).