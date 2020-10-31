BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes mostly dominant despite what the score may indicate

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. – The Ohio State Buckeyes dominated almost every category on the stat sheet on Saturday night outside of the score sheet. Sure, Ohio State (2-0) will handled (Penn State (0-2) by a tidy 38-25 decision, but the final score and the feeling of 60 minutes of the play just seemed to feel a tad bit uneven.

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was near perfect once against going 28-34 for 318 yards and 4 scores. Noticeable was a much lighter rushing night with only six carries, and several of those were based on sacks.

The rushing game looked a lot better in week two than week one as the team ran for 208 yards, led by Master Teague's 110 yards. Trey Sermon had 56 of his own.

And the strength of the receivers was felt with Chris Olave going for 328 yards and 28 receptions as well as Garrett Wilson going for 11 catches and 111 yards of his own. Ohio State tight ends would get into the game as well with a combined six catches and two touchdowns by Jeremy Ruckert.

Tommy Togiai would lead the defense with a pair of sacks while the entire defensive line played a tremendous game and held the Nittany Lions to just 44 yards on the ground.

While the front seven played well, the secondary had its struggles, especially in the second half and will have plenty of tape to go over based on what we saw Satuday night.

The Buckeyes got on the board quickly in this one with a three-play, 75-yard drive that was carried by a 62-yard Garrett Wilson reverse. That was followed up by a pair of Master Teague runs, capping off with a four-yarder.

Ohio State would follow that up with a 26-yard strike from Fields to Chris Olave, part of a 45-yard drive that was set up on an odd decision by James Franklin to go for it on fourth down on the wrong side of the 50-yard-line.