Ohio State is off to a tremendous start in the 2021 recruiting class, especially along with the offensive line with a pair of Rivals100 commitments already. But the Buckeyes are still on the look out for a couple more bodies in the class, particularly ones that can play left tackle.

Fairfax (Va.) Robinson product Tristan Leigh is among the top priorities when it comes to the search at tackle. The Rivals250 product is being recruited by many of the nation's top programs and Ohio State has been as aggressive as anyone when it comes to recruiting the four-star talent.



