Ohio State is constantly on the prowl for tall cornerbacks that can run and class of 2020 Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro product Kelee Ringo fits that description perfectly. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound prospect has been timed in the 10.5's in the 100-meters and a strong sophomore season has led to about 30 offers for the Rivals100 product.

Ohio State is one of those offers and Ringo has been feeling the love from the Buckeyes.

"Honestly I like Ohio State a lot," Ringo explained. "I talk to them a lot and the communication is really good right now. I like the relationship that I'm building with coach (Alex) Grinch."

Grinch is a new member of the Ohio State staff this year but has ties out West after spending time at Washington State.

"He's an energetic coach," Ringo continued. "I talk to him on the phone a lot and he knows a lot about everything really."

While Ohio State is building a good early relationship with Ringo, he will be a priority for the entire Pac-12 and those schools will be fighting hard to keep him local.

"Oregon, Washington, and USC are all talking to me a lot," he said. "Of course they all want to keep me on the west side (of the country) so they're talking to me a lot."

Historically it has not been easy to pull kids from out West but Ringo says he is open to it if the right scenario presents itself.

"It all depends on the relationship with the coaches," he said. "If it feels like it's home to me on my visits, stuff like that."

One thing that could help the Buckeyes here is that they've already added a commitment from Rivals100 quarterback Jack Miller. Miller is the No. 2 ranked player in Arizona with Ringo being the top dog and both are from the Scottsdale area. With Miller's commitment now public, Ringo says he is sure he will be hearing from the new Buckeye signal caller.

"I know him pretty well," Ringo explained. "We've talked and stuff at 7on7 tournaments and things like that. I'm sure he'll be recruiting me."



Ringo added that he 'for sure' expects to visit Ohio State at some point.