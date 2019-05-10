TAMPA, Fla. – Ohio State still has not decided if it will take one or two tight ends in this upcoming recruiting class but the search has been far and wide for the top players at the position as the Buckeyes don't have one in the current class.

Kevin Wilson and the Buckeyes have identified Jonathan Odom out of Tampa (Fla.) Jesuit as one of their top targets and are one of more than 30 offers to the 6-foot-6, 230-pounder. It is pretty much a who's who of offers and Odom had to do a lot of work to get that list down to 12 teams, Ohio State included.

Odom is fresh off of an Ohio State unofficial visit from just a week ago and he left Columbus (Ohio) more than impressed.

"I had a great visit," Odom said. "Coach Wilson was at my school last week and we kind of made it happen where I flew up there Friday and we got there, and coach Wilson made it a great week for us."

It was Odom's first real chance to check out the Buckeyes and there were plenty of high points on the trip.

"The big thing was it was a lot nicer than I thought that campus would be," Odom said of his visit. "The campus was great. The coaches are amazing. I had a great conversation with coach (Ryan) Day, and he is a high-energy guy. I think all the coaches, including the strength staff, they are just high-energy and ready to work."

Through the years there always has been a bit of a mark against Ohio State for how the tight ends have been utilized, or underutilized. That has changed over recent years with players like Jeff Heuerman and Nick Vannett in the NFL and top tight ends like Jeremy Ruckert picking the Buckeyes over other programs. With a new head coach in place, there could even be further changes and Odom likes what he is hearing.

"Their plan for the tight ends upcoming I feel is something that suits me," Odom added. "That is a good thing to hear."

The visit went so well, the Buckeyes might be in line for an official visit.

"That is kind of the talk around my family right now, it is definitely a big possibility for an official," Odom said.

Odom is the son of former Florida Gator and Tampa Bay Buccaneer, Jason Odom. There always is a lot to overcome when trying to pull a player away from an in-state school that is local and has a strong family tie.

Odom said that his father's time as a Gator is great and all, but it will not define his decision.

"My family has been great about that. If I go to Florida… it is not because my family, it is going to be because it’s the best place for me," Odom said. "If I go to Ohio State, it is going to be because it is the best place for me. Ultimately, I am going to go wherever the best place is for me, not because of my dad or mom, because when I get there, they are not going to be playing football or going to practice every day or go to school."

Look for Odom to cut his list from 12 to five after the spring and focus just on those five schools the rest of the way. Ohio State has a very good chance to land in that top five if they keep the pressure on.



