The Buckeye basketball recruiting effort continues to get good news and on Tuesday learned that they were part of a top-three for #Rivals150 shooting guard Keon Johnson out of the class of 2020.

Ohio State joins Tennessee and Virginia on the short list for the 6-foot-5, 180-pounder out of Bell Buckle (Tenn.). Credit the addition of Jake Diebler to the coaching staff for the Buckeyes being able to gain so much ground in such a short period of time with the nation's No. 33 rated player in the class according to Rivals.com. Diebler was the lead recruiter on Johnson when he was at Vanderbilt and the relationship followed him over to Ohio State.

The Buckeyes offered Johnson earlier this month.

Of course, Johnson will be able to pick only one school and it might be difficult to outpace in the in-state Volunteers of Tennessee with Knoxville (Tenn.) only a couple hour car ride from the small town that is south of Murfreesboro (Tenn.). But the Buckeyes have been able to pull off upsets before in the world of recruiting under Chris Holtmann as the Buckeyes are one of the fast-rising national programs after a couple of down years prior to Holtmann's arrival.

The Buckeyes will only have two spots as things stand now for the class of 2020 and have identified Johnson as a high-priority target.

Johnson has averaged better than 22 points, six rebounds and three assists per game this psring on the Adidas Circuit with his EAB team.

We will have more on Johnson's recruitment as more news becomes available.