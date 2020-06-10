Buckeyes make top-ten for 2022 five-star offensive tackle from Miami
Normally when a high-school prospect announces a top-ten seasoned college football fans yawn and keep scrolling. But when a rising five-star junior with 34 offers knocks 24 schools out of contention it's worth an article. Well, 2022 five-star offensive tackle Julian Armella did just that, and here's the article.
Top 10 ‼️ @Hayesfawcett3 pic.twitter.com/QilvMTtxdq— Julian Armella (@ArmellaJulian) June 10, 2020
Not surprisingly the Florida Big Three of Florida, Florida State, and Miami made the cut. Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee join the Gators from the SEC, Clemson joins ACC counterparts Florida State and Miami and Ohio State and Wisconsin out of the Big Ten are the only schools from above the Mason Dixon line to make the very early cut for Armella.
In a recent interview with BuckeyeGrove, Armella had this to say about Ohio State.
"My head coach explained to me what the Ohio State coaches were saying when they first offered during my freshman year. Basically that they like the way I played with aggressiveness and they said physically I fit the bill. Basically, I'm what they’re looking for.
"I have a lot of people on Twitter telling me a lot of good things about Ohio State. I know they do a great job recruiting. When I call and speak to the coaches they talked about more things than just football. They tell me about campus life, the things to do at Ohio State, and just how they can set me up for life after football. They're most definitely a school that's always been a dream. I've always thought about going there," said Armella.
Kennedy Cook is a graduate offensive line assistant for the Buckeyes. Per NCAA regulations, coaches cannot initiate contact, the onus is on the prospect to reach out to staff members.
"Coach Cook is my boy but In these crazy times, I don't know if I should be calling coaches because everybody has a family and everyone is with their family, it's not like it's the middle of the season right now. But when I do call them they told me I'm one of the top guys for '22 as far as the offensive line," said Armella.
The 2022 five-star is a Florida State legacy. His father Enzo Armella played for the 'Noles as a nose guard under Bobby Bowden on the 1993 national championship team. While Florida State is definitely a contender Armella made it clear that he's no lock to sign with the Seminoles.
"I mean even though (FSU) is the legacy school and it would be awesome to go there to follow in my dad's footsteps, that's not my main goal," said Armella.
When asked if he could visit four out of state schools Armella said he would choose Alabama, Clemson, LSU, and Ohio State.
Two interesting omissions from his list are Michigan and USC. Just yesterday TheWolverine published this article with the headline "Five-Star OL Julian Armella Has 'A Lot' Of Interest In Michigan." The Trojans just extended an offer yesterday so there is a chance they could replace someone in his top-ten.