Normally when a high-school prospect announces a top-ten seasoned college football fans yawn and keep scrolling. But when a rising five-star junior with 34 offers knocks 24 schools out of contention it's worth an article. Well, 2022 five-star offensive tackle Julian Armella did just that, and here's the article.

Not surprisingly the Florida Big Three of Florida, Florida State, and Miami made the cut. Alabama, Georgia, LSU, and Tennessee join the Gators from the SEC, Clemson joins ACC counterparts Florida State and Miami and Ohio State and Wisconsin out of the Big Ten are the only schools from above the Mason Dixon line to make the very early cut for Armella.

In a recent interview with BuckeyeGrove, Armella had this to say about Ohio State.

"My head coach explained to me what the Ohio State coaches were saying when they first offered during my freshman year. Basically that they like the way I played with aggressiveness and they said physically I fit the bill. Basically, I'm what they’re looking for.

"I have a lot of people on Twitter telling me a lot of good things about Ohio State. I know they do a great job recruiting. When I call and speak to the coaches they talked about more things than just football. They tell me about campus life, the things to do at Ohio State, and just how they can set me up for life after football. They're most definitely a school that's always been a dream. I've always thought about going there," said Armella.

Kennedy Cook is a graduate offensive line assistant for the Buckeyes. Per NCAA regulations, coaches cannot initiate contact, the onus is on the prospect to reach out to staff members.

"Coach Cook is my boy but In these crazy times, I don't know if I should be calling coaches because everybody has a family and everyone is with their family, it's not like it's the middle of the season right now. But when I do call them they told me I'm one of the top guys for '22 as far as the offensive line," said Armella.