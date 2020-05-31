BuckeyeGrove - Buckeyes make the top-four with five star corner

The Buckeyes have made the cut with Rivals100 cornerback Tony Grimes after the 6-foot-1, 180-pounder went to social media to announce his top four schools. The Buckeyes join Georgia, North Carolina and Texas A&M.

Grimes is rated as a five-star by Rivals.com and is the nation's No. 13 player overall and is the top corner in the nation according to the same rankings.

The Virginia Beach (Va.) product holds a who's who list of offers with close to 40, but now will focus on just four schools moving forward.

The Buckeyes were at one point thought to be largely out of this one but the addition of Kerry Coombs back to the coaching roster has bolstered Ohio State's chances with Coombs' reputation of putting corners into the NFL.

Grimes has been on the Ohio State campus before, but another visit will be critical if the Buckeyes are going to really make a push here. The good news is that Grimes is not in any hurry to decide and that should give the Buckeyes to land an official visit from this top player.

We will have more on the impact of this news coming shortly.