The Buckeyes already have one top safety in the class of 2022 and on Wednesday took another important step in their pursuit of a second one (granted he may end up at a different position in college) as Dasan McCullough released his updated top-10 list of schools.

This list of 10 saw McCullough cut down a list of close to 40 offers, so it is a step in the right direction for the Overland Park (Kan.) product. Rivals.com already has McCullough listed as a high four-star recruit and he should definitely be in the top-50 nationally once Rivals.com updates its list with a numerical ordered list sometime in the future.

McCullough is listed as a safety by the service but at 6-foot-4, 215-pounds, he may slide down to more of a hybrid safety/linebacker. The Buckeyes are projecting McCullough at outside linebacker.

Ohio State holds a key edge with McCullough, at least over the fact that he is originally from Cincinnati and watching Big Ten football as his father coached at Big Ten rival Indiana.

His older brother, Deland McCullough II, plays in-state at Miami (Ohio).

McCullough wants to get back out to Columbus (Ohio) once the NCAA Dead Period comes to an end. There will be no visits at least through the end of July based on the current calendar and it is unknown if we will see any visits until the season starts in September.

The Buckeyes are sitting with three commits for the class of 2022 with safety CJ Hicks already in the fold, along with defensive back Jyaire Brown and offensive lineman Tegra Tshabola.