Five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka dropped his much anticipated top four schools list on Friday evening. The long-time priority target for the Buckeyes out of Steilacoom (Wash.) has been unable to make a return trip to Columbus (Ohio) since last spring as his scheduled spring trip to Ohio has been wiped out due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

But that didn't stop the Buckeyes from making the cut for the nation's top-ranked wide receiver prospect. Ohio State, along with Washington, Clemson, and Oklahoma are the finalists for Egbuka.



