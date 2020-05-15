News More News
Buckeyes make the cut for five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka

Marc Givler • BuckeyeGrove
Recruiting Analyst
Five-star wide receiver Emeka Egbuka dropped his much anticipated top four schools list on Friday evening. The long-time priority target for the Buckeyes out of Steilacoom (Wash.) has been unable to make a return trip to Columbus (Ohio) since last spring as his scheduled spring trip to Ohio has been wiped out due to the COVID-19 shutdown.

But that didn't stop the Buckeyes from making the cut for the nation's top-ranked wide receiver prospect. Ohio State, along with Washington, Clemson, and Oklahoma are the finalists for Egbuka.


