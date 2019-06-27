As expected, Ohio State made the cut for five-star Scottsdale (Ariz.) Saguaro defensive back Kelee Ringo on Thursday afternoon. The nation's No. 6 overall prospect in the 2020 class has narrowed his list down to Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, and Texas and will take official visits to those five programs later in the recruiting process.

"Ohio State made my list because when I went up there I felt that was a place that I could see myself playing in the future," Ringo told BuckeyeGrove.com this week. "Also, when coach Urban Meyer was up there, I just liked the vibe there. When coach Day came in, I thought things might change but luckily that wasn't the case and I still like the program a lot."

Ringo is being recruited heavily by defensive backs coach Jeff Hafley and is also hearing it from a couple of Ohio State commits in Jack Miller and Lejond Cavazos.



"They just tell me that it's a really good place to be," he said. "They're going to develop you and get you ready for the NFL and that's the type of thing that I'm looking for."



