{{ timeAgo('2019-11-24 18:59:41 -0600') }} football

Buckeyes make move with four-star offensive lineman on visit

Alex Gleitman • BuckeyeGrove
@alexgleitman
Staff Writer

Class of 2021 offensive lineman Tristan Leigh talks about Ohio State making a move in his recruitment after his first visit to Columbus

Reloading on the offensive line will always be a priority for Ohio State in their recruiting efforts, and that will be no different in the 2021 class, which should feature a handful of players signed at the position.

One prospect the Buckeyes have their eyes on for one of those spots is Tristan Leigh of Fairfax (Va.) Robinson. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder landed an offer from the Scarlet and Gray last month, and made his first visit to Columbus over the weekend, speaking with BuckeyeGrove about his trip upon return home.

