Reloading on the offensive line will always be a priority for Ohio State in their recruiting efforts, and that will be no different in the 2021 class, which should feature a handful of players signed at the position.

One prospect the Buckeyes have their eyes on for one of those spots is Tristan Leigh of Fairfax (Va.) Robinson. The 6-foot-5, 275-pounder landed an offer from the Scarlet and Gray last month, and made his first visit to Columbus over the weekend, speaking with BuckeyeGrove about his trip upon return home.