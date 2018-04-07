Class of 2021 Pickerington (Ohio) North TE/DE Jack Sawyer's offer list already looks like that of a rising senior, not a rising sophomore. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound prospect added another big one on Friday from Ohio State. The Buckeyes had been tracking Sawyer for several months and decided to pull the trigger in person as Sawyer was on campus to receive the news.

"After practice I was walking around and they told me it was time to meet with coach Meyer," Sawyer explained. "We sat down and (Meyer) said, 'you know I usually don't do this with guys as young as you, but I'm offering you to play at The Ohio State University."

Ohio State joins programs like Michigan and Penn State in offering the two-way prospect. Getting the offer from the local school was certainly a sense of pride.

"It means a lot because of all of the success they've had," Sawyer continued. "Just how good their coaching staff truly is and living here just 20 minutes from campus, it's pretty cool. It's really cool, actually."

The biggest long term question for Sawyer is which position will be his best? Sawyer projects as a high level talent at both tight end and defensive end. For now, Ohio State is saying defense. That works just fine for Sawyer who looks up to a couple of recent Buckeye standouts at that position.

"They said they see me more as a defensive end now," he said. "I was talking a lot with coach Johnson and just seeing how he does things and I really liked what I saw. Watching Joey come through and then watching Nick follow in his foot steps, I aspire to be like guys like them. Obviously the career that Joey had was second to none and his brother is following right behind him."

Sawyer was able to watch the younger Bosa at practice on Friday and he came away impressed with the junior-to-be as well as his linemates.

"Just how hard everyone was going and how good the D-Line looked," Sawyer said of his practice observations. "Nick Bosa, that's a guy that I'm trying to be like, just seeing how hard he worked and how truly skilled (the defensive linemen at Ohio State) are, it was a really good day."

Sawyer is unsure of any future visits at this point as his spring schedule will see him out of town frequently on the AAU basketball circuit.