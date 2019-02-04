Ohio State hosted a big trio of class of 2021 prospects from Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joe's Prep on Saturday, including big-time quarterback Kyle McCord. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound signal caller was offered recently by the Buckeyes and a good impression was made on Saturday in his first trip to Columbus.

"The visit was great," said McCord. "I had a great time talking to the coaches and getting familiar with the whole program. I didn't set any expectations coming in, but it was a great experience."



Being on the same wavelength with a potential future coaching staff is a critical component of the recruiting process and the Buckeyes seemed to knock that part of the visit out of the park.

"My favorite part of the whole visit was just talking to coach Yurcich and coach Day," he explained. "I had some great conversations with them. I'm really excited about the future."

But the player/coach relationship seems to carry extra meaning when it comes to the quarterback position and McCord feels good about the pieces that are in place at Ohio State right now.

"These two coaches are the best at what they do," he continued. "After talking to them, I felt like I now have a good understanding of where they stand in the process which was really helpful going forward. I feel like our relationship will be really strong going forward."

McCord left Columbus feeling very good about things at Ohio State and how that relationship could progress.

"I feel like from a football perspective (Ohio State is) a great fit," McCord stated. "I feel like the offense is very similar to the one I'm currently in. On top of that, it just felt like home (on Saturday). I had a great time and I can't wait to get back."

McCord put up big numbers as a sophomore in leading his team to a state championship. He threw for 2,883 yards and 38 touchdowns.