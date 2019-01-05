COLUMBUS, Ohio--For the No. 14 Ohio State Buckeyes, today's Big Ten tilt against the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans was a test to see how far they have come in their maturity as a team when comparing them to a program led by Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo that has done it all and done it efficiently for a long time.

With the first half behind them, the Buckeyes held a six-point lead outplaying the Spartans in mostly every statistical category with a sell-out crowd of 18,809 fans behind them, but in the second half, the more experienced and mature team emerged victorious.

The Spartans made 76 percent of their shots in the second half, scoring 50 points and limited the Buckeyes' Kaleb Wesson down low and he eventually fouled out of the game, also there was a stretch were the Buckeyes didn't score a basket in a six-minute span late in the second half while the Spartans continued to make shots.

Michigan State cruised to an 86-77 victory in the Schottenstein Center, but Wesson felt that his team didn't deserve its ultimate fate and that the Buckeyes are not too far off from beating the Spartans on a regular basis.

"Truly, I don't think we should've lost the game," Wesson said. "I don't think they are any better than we are. We just had mishaps that happen late in the game that costs us the game. I don't think there's any huge step or level that we need to take to beat a team like that."

For spurts of the second half and the last ten minutes of the game, the Buckeyes were without C.J. Jackson, who looked to be in a position to have a career day for the Buckeyes but was set back by cramps, something that has ailed him his entire career at Ohio State.

Jackson had 10 points, six rebounds and five assists in the first half before not being able to move deep into the second half and Jackson felt it was the worst of his cramps that he has experienced this year and it will be something to watch moving forward.

"This game was probably the worst of the year so far," Jackson said. "I'm just doing what the doctors tell me to and we're just going to keep managing it. Probably come here tomorrow and take a look at things and just see where we go from here."